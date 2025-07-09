Charity appoints new leader in Doncaster

Green Gables, YWCA Yorkshire’s housing and wrap-around support service in Doncaster, announce the appointment of Stacey Lynn as Project Manager. In this key leadership role, Stacey will oversee the charity’s services to young women, children, and families in the city.

Stacey brings a wealth of safeguarding, accommodation and community engagement experience to the role of Project Manager. Seventeen years working in Doncaster across police, social housing and local authority teams, gives Stacey valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities locally. Her professional specialisms in domestic violence, community consultation and housing management align directly with the packages of support Green Gables excel in. A life-long learner, Stacey achieved her teaching degree in 2017, studying part time whilst also working, and is currently part way through a Level 5 Apprenticeship in Digital Design. Stacey volunteers for a Tenant and Resident Association (TARA) in Doncaster and for a local group raising awareness of a Doncaster Public Health initiative by signposting support pathways for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder.

Green Gables has been empowering vulnerable families, delivering safe accommodation and wrap-around support in Doncaster since 2004. This includes direct support for young women and their children in eight self-contained flats in Mexborough, management of five houses in partnership with Together Housing, and outreach support for 65 more families living across Doncaster.

Commissioned by Doncaster City Council, last year Green Gables celebrated 20 years of uninterrupted service and partnership working locally. The expert team works directly with parents that have entered the Early Help pathway; streamlining services and better-connecting vulnerable families with the wider network of support available across the borough.

Stacey Lynn steps into the role of Green Gables Project Manager at a significant time, as YWCA Yorkshire continues to expand its impactful work across South Yorkshire.

​Of the new appointment and her vision for the future, Stacey, said: “This is an exciting time to join our Chief Executive Diane Offers and the wider YWCA Yorkshire team. We have a well-established and highly successful commissioner relationship delivering impact locally. We have a renewed focus on our strategic partnerships and are connecting with new supporters every day. We have a mission-driven team, and a value system that puts the families we support at the heart of everything we do. My passion is working with vulnerable families, leading on community engagement and creating meaningful change. In this role, I’m perfectly placed to draw on the diverse lived experiences of our communities and rich expertise of our colleagues in housing, health and social care. Together we will deliver inclusive, compassionate and expert packages of support for families in Doncaster.”

To learn more about Green Gables or discuss partnership and volunteering opportunities with YWCA Yorkshire in Doncaster, please contact Stacey Lynn on [email protected]