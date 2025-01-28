Celebrating community spirit: Janet Strawbridge and Sprotbrough's incredible fundraising journey for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2024, Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity (YBTC) celebrated its 21st anniversary—a milestone that inspired incredible fundraising efforts across the region. Among the many dedicated supporters, Janet Strawbridge and her Peer Support Group from Sprotbrough truly went above and beyond, raising a phenomenal £7,500 to mark the occasion.

For Janet, fundraising for YBTC is deeply personal. After losing her husband Alastair to a glioblastoma grade 4 tumour in 2013, just seven months after his diagnosis, Janet and her family were determined to make a difference. The initial donations from Alastair’s funeral were divided between Weston Park, where he had undergone treatment, and YBTC (then known as Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire). Janet discovered the charity almost by accident through a Google search, but their local focus and mission to fund research resonated deeply.

Fundraising with a purpose Janet, her son, and daughter wanted to channel their grief into something positive, raising both awareness and funds for brain tumour research within Yorkshire. Over the years, fundraising has become an integral part of their lives, bringing hope and support to others facing similar challenges. In 2024, inspired by YBTC’s 21st birthday, Janet and her dedicated Peer Support Group set out to complete at least 21 fundraising challenges. The Sprotbrough community rallied together, and their efforts were nothing short of extraordinary.

21 Challenges, One Remarkable Year

The Sprotbrough Peer Support Group gather together to celebrate their "Taste of Christmas" event.

Here’s how Janet and her group made it happen:Monthly Drop-In Sessions: Janet hosted 12 Friday afternoon gatherings in her home, offering tea, coffee, and homemade cakes in exchange for donations. These events weren’t just about fundraising—they became a hub for support, connection, and shared stories, attended by people affected by brain tumours and those wanting to help.

Raffles: Easter and Christmas raffles brought festive cheer and significant contributions to the fundraising total.

Sponsored Walk: A 21-mile sponsored walk allowed participants—aged between 60 and an inspiring 86 years old—to raise funds at their own pace.

Fashion Shows: The group hosted two fashion shows with supporters as models. These events were particularly special, as they fulfilled the dream of a young woman with cerebral palsy who aspired to be a professional model.

Support Services Lead for YBTC, Amy Gorse, is presented with a cheque for £7,500 by Janet Strawbridge and the members of the Sprotbrough Peer Support Group.

Quiz Night with Pie and Peas: A fun-filled evening at the local country club combined friendly competition with hearty food.

Guest Speaking: Janet and another group member living with a brain tumour shared their personal stories as guest speakers at a local ladies' group, raising awareness about the condition and the charity.

Autumn Ball: A glamorous evening at the Old Belle raised significant funds and created opportunities to engage with new supporters, including the Freemasons, whose charitable work may lead to future support for YBTC.

‘Taste of Christmas’ Event: Guests sampled 21 different festive dishes—both sweet and savory—at this unique event. Attendees could also purchase a recipe book featuring the dishes as a downloadable PDF. In addition to these 21 challenges, the annual Alastair Graves Memorial Trophy competition, hosted by Sprotbrough Cricket Club and supported by family friend Mark Mitchell, contributed further to the total.

A Legacy of Support

Raising £7,500 in one year is a tremendous achievement, but Janet’s commitment to YBTC doesn’t stop there. The Sprotbrough Peer Support Group plans to continue its efforts in 2025, with 12 monthly drop-ins, raffles, a walking treasure hunt and BBQ, another quiz night, and the return of the Autumn Ball already in the works.

A Message of Gratitude Janet’s story is a testament to the power of community and the enduring impact of turning personal loss into purposeful action. Her Peer Support Group’s incredible fundraising achievements highlight not only their generosity but also their resilience, compassion, and determination to make a difference. As Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity moves forward into its next chapter, supporters like Janet and her group remind us of the vital role local communities play in driving change. Their efforts bring hope to those living with brain tumours and their families while funding research that could one day transform outcomes for countless others. From all of us at YBTC, thank you, Janet, and everyone in Sprotbrough who made 2024 such a memorable and impactful year. Together, we are stronger.

To support Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity or get involved in future fundraising events, visit the YBTC website: www.yorksbtc.org.uk.