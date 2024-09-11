Carvela set to open this September at Lakeside Village

Premium shoes and handbag brand, Carvela, is set to open at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster this month (September 16)

The store, which will be located in Unit 13, adds to the diverse range of fashion offerings at Lakeside Village.

Its arrival enhances the shopping experience, joining popular brands including Radley, Skechers, Next and Marks & Spencer.

Carvela, known for leading the way in premium accessories, offers shoes and bags designed by women, for women. Shoppers can explore year-round collections featuring a range of comfort features and a luxurious Italian feel.

The brand's footwear line showcases the innovative All Day Long Technology, a comfort solution allowing modern women to feel as good as they look. This aligns perfectly with Lakeside Village's commitment to providing high-quality, comfortable fashion options for its customers.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Carvela to Doncaster.

"We know that many of our customers are big fans of this brand and can't wait to explore the beautiful shoes and accessories that Carvela will bring to Lakeside Village.

“What’s even better is that customers will be able to premium shoes and bags, designed in the heart of Milan with up to 30% off the recommended retail price.”

The Carvela store will stock a wide range of premium shoes and bags, catering to various styles and occasions. From everyday essentials to special occasion pieces, customers can expect to find accessories that combine style, comfort, and quality.

For more information about Lakeside Village visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk