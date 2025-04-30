Carcroft School students deliver powerful speeches in 'Fight for Your Rights' expedition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Carcroft School’s expedition-based approach is part of the wider ethos of XP Trust, where learning is real, purposeful, and connected to the world beyond the classroom.
Over the course of the term, students explored the civil rights movement, gender equality, and inspirational figures from history including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Suffragettes. They studied the impact of individuals who took a stand - and learned how they, too, could be change-makers in their own community.
The final product was a series of powerful, self-written speeches in the spirit of Martin Luther King’s I Have a Dream, in which students articulated their hopes for Doncaster - covering everything from safer streets to greater equality, cleaner environments, and more compassionate communities.
"We are here today because we have a dream for Doncaster. Today, we want to share our dreams to make Doncaster a better place to live. We have a dream that Doncaster will be remembered not only for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, The Frenchgate Centre and Doncaster College, but also as a safe place where people will be kind and use their manners."
- Ellie and Kira, Y6.
Headteacher Kirsty Atherton said: “I was completely blown away by the children’s product for this Expedition. Their speeches were truly beautiful pieces of work, which they had spent weeks curating, and the way in which they spoke so passionately in front of an audience about wanting to make changes to our city brought me to tears. Such powerful work. Thank you to the teachers in Year 5 and 6 who have facilitated this to happen. Let’s stand up and support our pupils to make Doncaster a better place for us all to live.”
The speeches were accompanied by student-produced portraits of their personal role models, created through a deep study of light in science and painting techniques inspired by artist Jonathan Yeo. The portraits were proudly displayed at the event, highlighting each student’s commitment to craftsmanship and storytelling.
A parent in attendance said: "The children did really well putting into words how I’ve felt about Doncaster - it’s great to see our future generation taking pride in Doncaster!"