Carcroft School students deliver powerful speeches in 'Fight for Your Rights' expedition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Year 5 and 6 students create inspiring ‘I Have a Dream’ speeches calling for a better Doncaster Carcroft School has once again proven the power of meaningful learning, as Year 5 and 6 students took to the stage to share their dreams for a better future during a recent Presentation of Learning (POL). The event marked the culmination of their learning Expedition titled “Fight For Your Rights”, guided by the question: How can one moment influence our future?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carcroft School’s expedition-based approach is part of the wider ethos of XP Trust, where learning is real, purposeful, and connected to the world beyond the classroom.

Over the course of the term, students explored the civil rights movement, gender equality, and inspirational figures from history including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Suffragettes. They studied the impact of individuals who took a stand - and learned how they, too, could be change-makers in their own community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final product was a series of powerful, self-written speeches in the spirit of Martin Luther King’s I Have a Dream, in which students articulated their hopes for Doncaster - covering everything from safer streets to greater equality, cleaner environments, and more compassionate communities.

Artwork from Carcroft School pupils

"We are here today because we have a dream for Doncaster. Today, we want to share our dreams to make Doncaster a better place to live. We have a dream that Doncaster will be remembered not only for Yorkshire Wildlife Park, The Frenchgate Centre and Doncaster College, but also as a safe place where people will be kind and use their manners."

Ellie and Kira, Y6.

Headteacher Kirsty Atherton said: “I was completely blown away by the children’s product for this Expedition. Their speeches were truly beautiful pieces of work, which they had spent weeks curating, and the way in which they spoke so passionately in front of an audience about wanting to make changes to our city brought me to tears. Such powerful work. Thank you to the teachers in Year 5 and 6 who have facilitated this to happen. Let’s stand up and support our pupils to make Doncaster a better place for us all to live.”

The speeches were accompanied by student-produced portraits of their personal role models, created through a deep study of light in science and painting techniques inspired by artist Jonathan Yeo. The portraits were proudly displayed at the event, highlighting each student’s commitment to craftsmanship and storytelling.

A parent in attendance said: "The children did really well putting into words how I’ve felt about Doncaster - it’s great to see our future generation taking pride in Doncaster!"