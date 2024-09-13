Be a part of National Fitness Day 2024 with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

It’s National Fitness Day, the UK's biggest celebration of health and fitness, on Wednesday 18 September and here’s how Doncaster residents can make sure they get involved!

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which manages the city’s leisure venues, has a number of initiatives taking place to help encourage people to improve their fitness levels.

This year’s theme, ‘Your Health is for Life,’ emphasises the importance of adding fitness into our everyday lives for long-term well-being. It’s not just about a single day of exercise but about making consistent, small steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Across all DCLT leisure centres there will be activities taking place including a selection of swim, cycle, row or run challenges. So come along, join in and help your centre complete their distance challenge. The following are taking place:

Adwick: Swim, Cycle, Row, Run

Armthorpe: Swim, Cycle, Row, Run

Askern: Swim

Balby: Row, Run, Cycle

Dearne: Swim, Cycle, Row, Run

Dome: Swim, Cycle, Row, Run

Rossington: Swim

Thorne: Swim

The 34km swim challenge is the same distance as swimming the Channel, the run is an Ultra marathon of 50km, complete the Tour de Yorkshire with a cycle of 612 kilometres or do a 40km row to row the Channel.

In addition, DCLT is offering a free 5-day trial membership from Monday 16 to Sunday 23 September. Members can also bring a friend along to experience all there is to offer!

Any new memberships taken out on the day will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £250 gift card and, sign up on the 18th September for an adult Choose Fitness membership and pay nothing until 15th October.

Finally, at the Dome from 3pm-8pm on Wednesday 18 September, people can get professional health insights and treatments by joining the team from University Campus Doncaster who will be offering all DCLT members free massage treatments, Normatec Compression Therapy and VO2 Max Testing.

Chris Wright, head of leisure at DCLT, said: “National Fitness Day is the perfect opportunity to encourage people to look at their own health and wellbeing and kickstart their fitness journey. And our team at DCLT are here to help!

“We have some fantastic facilities across the city with something for everyone, whatever your level, and we hope people will get involved with one of the challenges we have set or even just come and have a look round to see how our venues and staff can support anyone who wants to make some changes towards a healthier lifestyle.”

For more information, please visit www.dclt.co.uk