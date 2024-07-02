Barnsley rising star achieves award winning hat-trick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire based Harron Homes is celebrating 28 year-old Zak Green who has been recognised by the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards for the third year in a row.

The NHBC is the UK’s leading home warranty and insurance provider and its flagship Pride in the Job award is one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Zak joined the Harron team in 2020 when he became Site Manager at Kings Croft in Killinghall. Since then he has worked at The Hawthornes in Carlton, where he won the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job award two years in a row, and is now based at Harron’s newest Barnsley development, Nevison’s Fold.

Zak’s hard work has been consistently recognised since he started his construction career as an apprentice bricklayer in 2012. The Barnsley local won Apprentice of the Year 2015/16, as well as Assistant Site Manager of the Year in 2018, and was awarded Yorkshire’s Rising Star at the Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards in 2023.

Harron Homes Site Manager Zak Green, Winner of NHBC's Pride in the Job award 2024

Zak commented, “I am beyond thrilled to receive this award once again! Throughout my career I’ve done my best to exceed expectations and deliver top-quality homes, and it is incredibly rewarding to see that dedication recognised for the third time by such a prestigious organisation. This achievement is also a testament to the exceptional team around me. Every person on site is committed to producing outstanding quality daily, and I am deeply grateful for their unwavering hard work and support.”

James Poynor, Group Managing Director of Harron Homes added, “Huge congratulations to Zak and the team at Nevison’s Fold! Zak is a shining example of working your way up the career ladder to great success, and his third NHBC award is extremely well deserved. We aim to consistently create high-quality homes which we can only achieve through the dedication and hard work of our fantastic teams at all of our sites.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”