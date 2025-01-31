Askern Leisure Centre receives high grade in Quest assessment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Askern Leisure Centre has achieved a strong result in an assessment carried out under Quest, a quality scheme recommended by Sport England to measure how effective organisations and leisure facilities are at providing customer service.

Quest, which involves an intense one-day assessment and mystery visit to experience the facilities, saw the Doncaster leisure centre achieve ‘very good’ standard.

Established more than twenty years ago, Quest - a Continuous Improvement Tool recommended by Sport England - measures how well a facility is operating across a range of topics, including customer service, cleanliness, maintenance, and communications, and identifies areas where it can improve.

Among the facilities praised were a swimming pool hoist that enables users to enter and exit the pool independently, the accessible changing room, which is equipped with a tracker hoist, adjustable bed and sink and has been adapted to meet the needs of any user and accessible lockers.

The assessor also commented on the dedicated well-being suite, to specifically support active aging and those with long term health conditions. General cleanliness of the centre featured highly throughout the assessment and mystery visit, too, as well as the venue’s approach to achieving carbon neutrality including the introduction of air source heat pumps.

Staff were also commended for their positive interactions, as was Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), which manages the centre, for how future leaders were involved in meetings to share best practice along with how the Trust works with different groups and organisations for recruitment purposes.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are thrilled with the result of the assessment, as it validates all the hard work our team has put in to achieve and maintain such high standards. Part of the assessment looks at a venue’s positive impact on the community, and supporting and being a part of our local community has always been at the forefront of everything we do.

“We are proud of what is on offer at Askern and particularly pleased with the high praise given in the assessment to our customer service, which is something we always strive to achieve. We are now focused on taking on board the advice outlined in the assessment as we aim to improve our facilities even further."

The leisure centre is operated by DCLT, a registered charity, and the Quest assessment was carried out as part of the ongoing funding received from Sport England.

To find out more about the activities and facilities on offer at Askern Leisure Centre, visit www.dclt.co.uk/askern-leisure-centre