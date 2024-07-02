Artisan and Craft Fayre heads for Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is returning to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this weekend (Saturday 6 July).

Unique handmade goods and delicious treats will be on offer with a variety of stalls to suit all tastes.

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will feature stalls showcasing products from local makers, bakers, and creators with everything from artisan cheeses, chutneys and crackers to handcrafted jewellery and wooden toys. This Saturday’s event will have an additional summer food theme with offerings from bubble tea to spiralised tornado potatoes and from olives to baklava.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, said: “Our popular Artisan and Craft Fayre is back at the centre this weekend and we’re expecting some super summer foods to be on offer. This event continues to support small, independent businesses by providing a platform for home-based artisans to display their talents.

Sweet treats at Lakeside Village

“The event brings people to Doncaster from the local area and from further afield and it has really gained a popular following.

“Customers enjoy exploring the stalls to find unique items and handcrafted products available, and we're committed to providing a fantastic shopping experience with great deals and special offers from our stores.”

The Artisan and Craft Fayre will run from 9:30am to 5pm.