Arksey St John Ambulance Cadets & Badgers Northeast Regional Award Winners 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The dedicated Youth Leaders carry out their volunteering along with studying to become a midwife, a nurse (who graduated recently with a 1st class honours degree in Nursing), a student paramedic (who has just graduated with a 1st class honours Degree), as well as other team members working with the Homeless, SEN and Child Care.
Janet Havenhand, the Unit Manager said: “As the Unit Manager I also received the Regional Motivator Award but without the whole team of Youth Leaders, NCOs, Cadets and Badgers this would not have been possible.
The children we train are a credit to the Unit and St John Ambulance.
As Unit Manager I am so very proud, privileged and honoured to be part of an amazing organisation and a wonderful Youth Unit.”
To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.
For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.