Arksey St John Ambulance Cadet Group and Badger Sett, celebrate the achievements of their volunteers at their annual presentation.

Janet Havenhand receiving the County Commissioners Commendation for exceptional service to St John ambulance.

On Thursday 23rd October 2025, the group, who are part of the Doncaster and Barnsley Network, had an amazing evening with Cadets, Badgers and leaders receiving awards from St John Ambulance County Commissioner, Ben Shackleton, SJA National Cadet of the year, Dylan Hurst and Councillor James Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents, friends and guests were given a very warm welcome then all the Badgers and Cadets received annual certificates of achievement with special Awards presented to:

Bronze Paw, first level towards the Super Badger Award - Annabelle and Isabelle Hemsley – Ford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super Badger Award, for achieving all 9 subjects required to gain this Award - Isabelle Stewart.

Cadet Millie Kendell was presented with a National Spotlight Award and a County Commissioners Commendation for her First Aid skills

Badger of the Year Trophy - Grace Brewer and Primrose Mitchel (first time in our history awarded to 2 Badgers).

Badger Special Achievement - Annabelle Helmsley-Ford.

Cadet of the Year - Jess Howard.

Peer Cadet of the Year - Tommy Holmes (second time in a row).

Youth Lead Sarah Isle and Youth Leader Chloe Stringer both received 10 year service Medals from the County Commissioner.

Special achievement award to Ruby Lawton - Bates.

Cadet Millie Kendell was presented with a National Spotlight Award and a County Commissioners Commendation for her First Aid skills in assisting two members of the public requiring CPR on separate occasions during the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10-year service Medal - Youth Group Lead Sarah Isle and Youth Leader Chloe Stringer

Ben Shackleton MStJ. Commented, "Recognising volunteers of all ages for their dedication and commitment to St John Ambulance is a true highlight of my role as County Commissioner. It gave me great pleasure to be able to present awards to our fantastic young people and Youth Team Volunteers alike"

Also, recognised during the evening was Janet Havenhand OStJ for 60 Years in St John Ambulance.

Janet was surprised by the Youth Group Lead Sarah Isle, and the Youth team, Cadets and Badgers on reaching 60 years in St John Ambulance and 50 years running Arksey Cadets & Badgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet commented, “On 18th October 1965 I joined St John Ambulance as a Cadet at the age of fourteen, little knowing I would still be involved 60 years later. I was asked to form a Division for young children in Arksey, which I agreed to do, and 50 years on, and with the help of many people, it is still thriving today.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a Youth Leader and Unit manager at the group, and now, as a Youth Helper and Network President for Doncaster & Barnsley Network, I continue to be involved with St John Ambulance.

It has been a privilege and an honour to work with many people during that time in an organisation which has always been part of my life. It has been a pleasure seeing so many children over that time benefit from what St John Ambulance has to offer. We currently have three Youth Leaders who joined as Cadet’s and transferred to adults.

To my surprise at the Annual award’s Presentation of Arksey Cadets and Badgers, I was awarded with a County Commissioners Commendation for exceptional service to St John Ambulance and gifts from the Youth team and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah had arranged for Cadet’s current and past to make impact statements, which had me fighting back the tears, especially when one of the first Cadets at the division who is 60 next year and joined as a 10-year-old told me how I, and St John, had influenced her decision to go into nursing and she would always be grateful for my help.

I am so very proud of everyone in the group on a very special evening, a big thank you for all that you do and to everyone who attended. Arksey now has an amazing Youth team under the leadership of Sarah Isle and Youth Leaders Chloe Stringer, Malayla Isle, Ross Guy and Agata Chorazak.”