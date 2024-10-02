Are you Doncaster’s best office baker? Competition launched to find the UK’s best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With GBBO inspired baking fever set to sweep the UK in the coming weeks, a kitchenware brand has launched a competition to find the best office baker – as it seeks to uncover the hidden talents within workplaces up and down the land.

The annual series of the Great British Bake Off serves as an inspiration for bakers across the UK, with many offices and workplaces getting into the spirit and hosting their own version that sees colleagues compete against each other to become ‘Star Baker’.

This widespread penchant for baked goods sees some spectacular efforts (amidst the odd soggy bottom, of course) showcased in offices the length of Britain, and Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand, is looking to shine a light on some of the best.

The process sees the kitchenware brand invite people to nominate their efforts – be it theirs or their colleagues – by submitting a picture of their best baking accomplishments, which could then, should they make the shortlist, see them in with the chance to go head-to-head in a live bake off at the prestigious Divertimenti Cookery School in London.

Zyliss – Great Office Bake Off Competition

The competition is set to be judged by a panel of baking experts, including Jo Pratt an award-winning food writer, cook, food stylist and presenter amongst others. The winner of the competition will not only be crowned the UK’s Best Office Baker, they’ll also receive Zyliss’s new Baker’s Dozen Kit as a prize, which is made up of 13 essential baking items from Zyliss’s range of kitchenware.

The opportunity to enter the Great Office Bake Off is now open, and prospective office star bakers have until the 20th October 2024 to share their creations before entries officially close. Following this, their efforts will be judged and whittled down to a shortlist of a top three entrants, who will be put through to a live bake off at Divertimenti Cookery School on Wednesday 13th November.

Commenting on the competition and the thinking behind it, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands which includes Zyliss, said: “Each year, Autumn sees baking fever take over the UK with the advent of the latest series of the Great British Bake Off. It’s a time when people – whether experienced or new to the kitchen – have a go at creating some of their very own showstoppers. And it’s often the case that workplaces in particular experience an influx of baking goodness as many businesses set up their very own bake off to encourage some light hearted (and delicious) competition.”

They continued: “Our Great Office Bake Off contest seeks to give a platform to some of the very best – with workplaces able to put forward their champions to compete against others from around the UK. It’s a fantastic opportunity for any budding baker – and we’re really looking forward to seeing the efforts that come our way!”

To enter the competition, prospective star bakers need to visit www.zylisscompetitions.com and submit photos of their culinary creations before the 13th October deadline.

For more information on Zyliss, please visit: https://zyliss.co.uk/

And for more about Divertimenti Cookery School, please visit: https://www.divertimenti.co.uk/pages/cookery-school