Appeal for cat who escaped from carrier
Merry and her two siblings were adopted from the Doncaster volunteer team 12 years ago as kittens and lived happily with their family in Beal. Sadly, one of their owners recently died and the other could no longer care for them.
While the cats were being loaded into a car after a vet check in Kirk Sandal, ahead of them being admitted by Cats Protection Doncaster, the catch on one of the carriers broke and Merry escaped, quickly running off to hide.
Despite extensive searches and posters being put up in the area, grey-and-white Merry has not been spotted and there are growing concerns for her safety and wellbeing. People are urged to check sheds and garages in case she has sought refuge from the rain.
Ruth Clark, fosterer and welfare team leader, said: “Merry and her siblings were adopted from me 12 years ago and I remember them being incredibly sweet kittens. They have had a very happy life and are all very healthy. We are caring for Merry’s sister Poppy and brother Perry, but it’s clear Poppy is struggling without her sister as they have a very close bond and she misses her terribly.
“Merry was nearly 30 miles away from her home when she escaped so she won’t be able to find her way back. It may be that someone has taken her in or is feeding her, not realising she is an owned cat with many people looking for her. She is microchipped so if anyone suspects they have seen her, it will be simple to check if it’s Merry.”
It is likely that she is very nervous and frightened so if anyone does spot her the advice is not to approach for fear of spooking her further. Any sightings can be reported to the branch on 07552 227906.