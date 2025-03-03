Animal Care Department thrives at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

The animal care department at Communication Specialist College Doncaster has seen fantastic growth since its introduction last year.

As a result, the college has expanded its animal care facilities to accommodate growing student interest, with plans to split into two specialised units – one focusing on mammals and another dedicated to exotic species.

Eleven students are now enrolled in animal care qualifications ranging from Level 1 to Level 3 and many additional students are completing Animal Care modules as part of their communication timetables, earning them extra credits.

Tracey Jamison, acting principal at Communication Specialist College Doncaster said: "The response to our animal care pathway has exceeded our expectations. We've had to expand our facilities to meet the enthusiasm from our students.

Lizzie Revill in the animal care department with one of the dragons

“This practical learning experience is providing valuable skills for those pursuing careers in animal care."

The college has welcomed two new staff members as technicians, strengthening the department's capabilities.

Since its launch, the working animal unit has grown substantially. The mammal section now includes rats, mice, guinea pigs, hamsters, and rabbits. The reptile area has expanded to house royal pythons, milksnakes, western hognoses, Kenyan sand boas, bearded dragons, leopard geckos, crested geckos, and tree frogs, in addition to Hermann's tortoises and cornsnakes. The invertebrate collection features preying mantis, giant flower beetles, millipedes, Sungayan stick insects, jungle scorpions, and hermit crabs. Staff favourites - the giant hooded katydids - welcomed four new hatchlings. Student contributions have added hatchling stick insects, increasing the species count to two.

"This growth demonstrates how our curriculum is adapting to student interests while providing practical skills for future employment," added Tracey.

"The animal care program is just one example of the innovative educational pathways we're developing at Communication Specialist College Doncaster."

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/college