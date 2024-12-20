Anchor care home residents win regional Christmas cake competition

Residents from a Doncaster care home have emerged victorious in a regional Christmas cake making competition!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents living at Anchor’s Hatfield House on Crookes Broom Avenue won Anchor’s Christmas Cake Competition with a traditional Christmas cake decorated in the form of a present.

The competition forms part of Anchor’s Creative Christmas campaign which aims to highlight the positive impact creativity can have on people’s wellbeing during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was held St Peter and St Oswald's Church in Sheffield. Residents from other Anchor care homes nearby came with the cakes they made to see who would take home the title of best Christmas cake!

The winning cake!

A team of Anchor colleagues then picked the best Christmas cake based on taste, presentation and resident involvement. In the end, they all agreed that Hatfield House’s residents had made the best of all the cakes, with Prior Bank and Herries Lodge taking second and third place respectively.

Resident at Hatfield House Maureen Falkner, was overjoyed at winning the competition, saying: “I was really excited when I heard there was a Christmas cake competition. I never in a million years thought we’d win, so this was a wonderful surprise.

“I’ve always enjoyed decorating cakes, almost as much as I enjoy eating them! I always take part in the baking sessions at Anchor’s Hatfield House, so it was a really nice way to get into the holiday spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanya Burnett, Home Manager of Anchor’s Hatfield House care home, said: “Activities such as baking, and cake decorating are a firm favourite among our residents at Anchor’s Hatfield House. We’re all delighted that our cake won this year’s Christmas cake competition.

“We have some really talented bakers and decorators here! Thank you to St Peter and St Oswald's Church for hosting us and congratulations to Prior Bank and Herries Lodge too!

“It is nice to have this competition as a way of boosting the Christmas spirit.”

For more information on Anchor’s Hatfield House care home, please contact 01302 847578.