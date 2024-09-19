Amazon team’s £14,000 relay for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employees from Amazon buildings across Yorkshire have taken part in a relay to raise £14,000 for charity.

180 Amazon employees took part in the 120km relay during the summer in aid of Action for Sport, a charity that distributes sports equipment in schools to children affected by poverty.

The relay started at the Amazon delivery station in Hull, before working its way around ten Amazon sites across Yorkshire. The relay finished at the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.

The donation from Amazon will go towards buying sporting footwear, clothing and equipment for children's homes, women's refuges and disadvantaged young people the community living in poverty.

Amazon relay for Action in Sport

Jonny Wilson works at Amazon in Doncaster and took part in the relay. He said: “I believe all children should have access to sport and that’s why I wanted to support the charity through the relay. I had a fantastic time taking part with my colleagues to support Action for Sport.”

Clive Michallat from Action for Sport added: “On behalf of the team at Action for Sport, we’d like to say a big thank you to Amazon for this donation, and for supporting us through the relay event. We rely on donations such as these to ensure no child goes without sporting equipment and can have a happy, healthy and fulfilled childhood, and an equal chance to play sport.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon relay for Action in Sport at the finish line

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.