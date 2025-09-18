Amazon in Doncaster partners with The Junction Multibank to pack 1,400 backpacks as part of “Kits For Kids" back to school campaign

From the left, Sarah Kemshell, Jamanuel Gregoire, Saureet Kaur, Kay Robinson, Urvishaben Rabadiya and Arslan Arshad,

Employees from Amazon in Doncaster have come together to pack and donate 1,400 backpacks filled with essential back-to-school items to help ensure local children are equipped with the tools to succeed this new school year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The backpacks have been donated to the Junction Multibank by Amazon and their suppliers and packed by volunteers at Amazon in Doncaster. The Junction Multibank distributes essential items to families in need across Doncaster, Stockton-on-Tees and Darlington.

The primary school kits include a lunch bag, a water bottle, colouring pens, a notepad and more, while the backpacks being given to secondary school pupils contain a scientific calculator, a geometry set, and a notepad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Barnes, a volunteer from Amazon in Doncaster, took part in the kitting. She said:

Saureet Kaur with some of the items for packing.

“Packing these backpacks with my colleagues was incredibly rewarding - knowing that each one will help a child start the school year with confidence and the tools they need to succeed. It's amazing to see how our small actions can make such a big difference in our community.”

Hannah Hawkes, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, added: “We’re proud to support the Kits for Kids campaign by working together to create these back-to-school kits. Education is fundamental to every child’s future, and going back to school should be an exciting time for everyone, regardless of their background. At Amazon, we’re committed to helping remove barriers that prevent young people from reaching their potential.”

Beth Major, Chief Executive Officer from the Junction Multibank said: “For many families in the area, The Junction Multibank is an essential resource for them to access necessities to improve their day-to-day life. Thanks to the team of volunteers at Amazon and their donation partners, we’re able to continue bridging the gap felt by those in need, and provide important back to school items that some of us can often take for granted. Thank you to Amazon and everyone involved for their efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junction Multibank is part of The Multibank charity, co-founded by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The charity is supporting more than 10,000 children across the UK with this campaign, by partnering with some of Britain’s most famous brand names, alongside teams of volunteers from Amazon.

Staff at Amazon Doncaster, packing 'back to school' bags.

The Kits for Kids campaign follows research by Multibank charity partner, The Felix Project, which reports 67% of teachers in the UK are concerned the children they teach will be experiencing holiday hunger this summer.

To help support parents across the country, The Multibank is working with Amazon, as well as book publishers Pan Macmillan, Hasbro games manufacturers, Colgate, Bookmark Reading Charity, Morrisons, football foundation Manchester City in the Community and sportswear giant Under Armour.