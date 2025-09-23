Amazon employees transform outdoor space at Armthorpe Academy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon employees from the company's fulfilment and receive centres in Doncaster have transformed Armthorpe Academy’s garden space, creating a new environment for students.

150 Amazon volunteers spent five days at the school to refresh its outdoor area, installing new paths, picnic benches and creating garden spaces for the students to grow plants.

In addition to the volunteering, the Amazon sites in Doncaster donated £6,500 worth of products to the school including equipment, seed kits, children's gardening tools and picnic benches.

Amazon in Doncaster has supported Armthorpe Academy since 2023 through donations and volunteering. Previous support includes a £4,500 donation of books and a team of Amazon volunteers decorated the new library space.

Kirsten Ward, an employee from Amazon in Doncaster who took part in the recent volunteering, said: "It was incredibly rewarding to see the transformation of this area. Many of us have children in the community, so we

took great pride in creating something special that will benefit students for years to come."

David Bisley, Principal at Armthorpe Academy, added: "We are incredibly grateful to Amazon for this remarkable transformation of our outdoor garden area. The new garden space will allow us to boost our curriculum through outdoor learning and provide our students with valuable experiences in environmental education. The dedication shown by the Amazon volunteers was inspiring and the impact of their work will be felt by our students for years to come."

Craig Fowler, Site Leader at Amazon in Doncaster, said: "Supporting education in our community is incredibly important to our team and we're proud to have built such a strong relationship with Armthorpe Academy. Our volunteers did a fantastic job, dedicating their time and energy to transform the space and we're excited to see how it enhances learning opportunities for students."

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.