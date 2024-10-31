Amazon Doncaster supports South Yorkshire hospice

Rotherham Hospice which provides care for adults affected by a terminal illness has received a £1,500 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre on Doncaster iPort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Federov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, said: “As a team, we’re proud to be supporting Rotherham Hospice with this donation. The care the hospice provides to those facing terminal illness is incredible, and we hope this donation will help its staff continue to provide the highest level of support for patients.”

Sophie Barnett, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Rotherham Hospice, added: “I’d like to thank Gill and the team at Amazon for this donation. It will help us continue to care for our patients and their families when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.