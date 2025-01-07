Amazon Doncaster supports cancer charity
The donation was made to Aurora Wellbeing, a charity that provides support to people in the area affected by cancer. The charity offers free beauty therapy and holistic treatments as well as workshops and support groups, and organises fundraising events and social activities for people facing cancer.
The donation was made by Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Doncaster. The charity was nominated by Emma Roberts who works at Amazon in Doncaster as a General Manager’s Assistant. Emma said:
“Aurora Wellbeing is a charity close to my heart. My mum was supported by the Aurora team when she was battling breast cancer. She passed away in 2000, but the support we received had such a positive impact on my mum’s emotional health and the wellbeing of our family. I’m proud Amazon is supporting Aurora with this donation and hope it helps other women facing this horrible disease to feel less alone.”
Dee Sissons, CEO at Aurora Wellbeing, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to Emma and the wider Amazon team for this donation. We rely on donations like this to keep offering the services we do to people who need it most. If you or a loved one is struggling with their cancer diagnosis, please reach out. We’d love to support you in whatever way we can.”
Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.
Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.