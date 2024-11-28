Active Fusion Director Lindsy James keynotes Outwood Grange Academies Trust Student Voice Conference

Active Fusion is proud to announce that Lindsy James, Director and Founder of Active Fusion, delivered the keynote address at the Finding my Future Conference hosted by Outwood Grange Academies Trust.

The event, which took place on November 26th, proved to be a significant milestone in the Trust’s ongoing commitment to amplifying the voices of students and shaping the future of personal development education.

Lindsy James, a passionate advocate for student-centred learning and personal growth, joined a distinguished panel of speakers and representatives from all 29 secondary schools within the Trust. Her keynote address focused on connecting their passions with what change they wanted to create in the world, resilience and overcoming set back as well as preparing young people for the challenges of the future.

The conference also highlighted the work of Cameron Holt, a Year 12 student at the Trust’s Worksop Post 16 Centre. Cameron, a Member of Youth Parliament and former Student Prime Minister at Outwood Academy Valley, presented a report detailing the urgent need for statutory financial education. His extensive research formed a key part of the day’s discussions, offering valuable insights into how the curriculum can better equip young people with essential life skills.

Lindsy James presenting at the Finding my Future Conference.

“I was honoured to join such an inspiring group of students and staff at the conference,” said Lindsy James. “Cameron’s campaign for statutory financial education is a powerful example of student leadership, and I’m thrilled to have been part of the conversation about how we can better prepare young people for their futures.”

Cameron’s work aligns closely with an exciting new initiative soon to be launched by Active Fusion: Fusion Disrupters. This youth board, funded by the When You Tri campaign, will empower young people to make important decisions aimed at increasing physical activity and well-being within their communities. Much like Cameron’s drive to address the needs of young people through financial education, Fusion Disrupters will give young people the platform to lead, shaping initiatives that benefit their peers and create lasting impact on their health and wellbeing.

“The Fusion Disrupters initiative will allow young people to have a say in the projects that affect them directly, just as Cameron is advocating for financial education to be embedded in the curriculum. Both efforts reflect a growing recognition of the importance of listening to young people and enabling them to take charge of their futures,” said Lindsy James. “Through When You Tri, Fusion Disrupters aims to give youth a powerful voice in the decisions that influence their physical and mental health, ensuring they can create positive change in their communities.”

The theme of the conference, Finding Your Future, encouraged students and staff to reflect on the skills and knowledge required to succeed in an ever-changing world. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to offer feedback on the personal development curriculum and to submit bids for funding through the Trust’s newly established Student Voice Innovation Fund, which supports student-led initiatives that create a positive impact within their schools.

The Student Voice Conference was a resounding success, serving as the launch event for Cameron Holt’s campaign for statutory financial education and providing a platform for students to engage with key educational themes. Active Fusion was proud to partner with Outwood Grange Academies Trust in supporting this important event and looks forward to continuing its work to empower young people through innovative educational opportunities.

Interested in having Lindsy’s keynote at your schools or workplace? Get in touch today at [email protected]