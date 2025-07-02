Active Fusion and Team Education Trust join forces to boost employability through sport

Active Fusion, a charity dedicated to inspiring children and young people to lead active, healthy lives, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Team Education Trust. This collaboration will bring innovative employability programmes through sport to students at Stubbin Wood Post 16 Centre and Newman School, part of the Trust’s five-school network.

​Starting this term, Active Fusion will deliver an employability through sport programme at Stubbin Wood Post 16 Centre, engaging students four days a week with tailored activities designed to develop key workplace skills such as teamwork, communication, and resilience.

Additionally, students at Newman School will benefit from the funded Fusion Transition programme, helping them successfully transition from education into meaningful employment.

Active Fusion exists to help every child develop a love for being active by unlocking potential and creating positive lifelong habits. Their education programmes support high-quality physical education and activity across curricula and extended service provision, working closely with schools to deliver sustainable, bespoke solutions.

Active Fusion and Team Education Trust Join Forces

Their specialist coaching team provides one-to-one and group sessions aligned with national frameworks to improve physical health, well-being, and employability outcomes for children and young people.

Team Education Trust shares a similar child-first philosophy. The Trust works across five schools with a focus on providing learners with the strongest foundations to succeed in their futures, whether in life, work, or relationships. Living by their TOGETHER values, the Trust fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence, supporting exceptional staff with high-quality continuing professional learning and development.

Sarah Baker, CEO at Team Education Trust, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “We recently met Active Fusion through a trusted business connection who recognised our shared values around inclusion and empowerment. From our very first conversation, it was clear there was a natural synergy between us.”

She continued, “We’ve chosen to form a working partnership with Active Fusion because of three key reasons: our aligned values, our joint passion for equity and inclusion, and our confidence in the quality, care, and integrity that runs through every level of their organisation. Together, we believe we can make a real and lasting difference for young people, working as a team, knowing ‘together everyone achieves more.’”

Suzy Broadhead, Head of Education & Communities at Active Fusion, added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Team Education Trust to deliver programmes that not only encourage young people to be active but also equip them with the skills and confidence to succeed in their future careers. Our shared commitment to inclusion and empowerment makes this partnership truly exciting and we look forward to supporting the students at Stubbin Wood Post 16 Centre and Newman School on their journey to becoming the best versions of themselves.”

This partnership exemplifies the power of shared values and collaborative effort to create opportunities that empower young people through sport and education.

Active Fusion looks forward to working with Team Education Trust to inspire and equip students at Stubbin Wood Post 16 Centre and Newman School to reach their full potential.

To discover more about Active Fusion’s education-based work and programmes, visit www.activefusion.org.uk/fusioneducation

