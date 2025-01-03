A New Life: Alison found the key to her weight loss success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After seeing an old friend had completely transformed herself, Alison from Doncaster decided to join her local Slimming World Group.

Alison says ‘After seeing my friend I promised myself I'd do the same and join Slimming World as I was desperate to lose weight. I had felt the pounds and stones had been creeping on over the past few years and I was the biggest I'd been in my entire life. I barely recognised myself anymore, my wardrobe was drab and only consisted of black leggings and baggy tops. Not only was it how I looked, but how I felt as well. My health was starting to suffer as my knees were bothering me and my hips were painful on a daily basis.’

Alison shares ‘it did take me a few months to actually go and join my local Slimming World group, I kept putting it off. But I finally took the plunge in January 2024 and I never looked back’

Half of UK adults say they’ve put off losing weight, which impacts their health and even sees them gain more weight. In new research by Slimming World which surveyed more than 7,000 new Slimming World members last January, more than two thirds said that before going to a Slimming World group, they didn’t dare dream they could lose weight and stay slim.

Alison Now

With more than half of the members surveyed said that they’d had feelings of doubt, uncertainty and had felt out of control for more than a year, and for some people 10 years or more. And in just one session, almost every new member left filled with self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination.

This switch came from learning more about Slimming World’s health-giving eating plan, seeing the success of other members, and experiencing the empowering support to help them overcome their personal barriers.

Alison Shared that ‘ In week 1 I lost 6lbs, Week 2 I lost another 4, and on it went, by the end of June I'd reached my target weight. My knees and hips do still pain me, but nothing like before, the severity of the pain is less and not as often. Friends, family and colleagues have all been encouraging and are constantly complimenting my new look, I have a new wardrobe of clothes. I've gone from an 18-20 to a 12-14 and I'm thrilled.’

‘From Day 1 the support I've received from the Wednesday 6.30pm group has been immense. Our Consultant Laura Hunter is awesome, such an inspiration, full of support and ideas, and is such a genuine person, full of fun, the absolute best.’

Alison Before

Laura Hunter, Slimming World Consultant for St Laurence Community Centre every Wednesday in Doncaster shares ‘I am so proud of Alison, she is such a fantastic part of group. I have loved seeing how she has blossomed and found her confidence again.’

If you would love to find out more about your local Slimming World group please head to www.slimmingworld.co.uk