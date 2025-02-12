A muddy walk through Harthill Circular Trail for Doncaster Ramblers

Twenty nine members met at the car park in Harthill by the side of the leisure center on a cold, cloudy and damp winter morning though we all agreed it was not as cold as the previous day.

Leaving Harthill, it was uphill into muddy and slippery fields exposed to a cold easterly wind. Early thoughts that it was warmer than the previous day soon dissipated. Carrying on through muddy fields brought us to our coffee stop at the pretty hamlet of Top Hall.

Before carrying on we were serenaded by Malcolm, our walk leader, with a number of Factoids about the nearby Netherthorpe Airfield which we would shortly be walking past.

A downhill section brought us to the Cuckoo Way which in this area follows the towpath of the Chesterfield Canal. Following the canal for several miles, passing several locks, we reached Kiverton Park where the canal enters a tunnel whose entrances have been sealed off as the tunnel has collapsed in several places.

Alog the Cockoo Way

It is understood plans are afoot to reroute the canal and bypass the tunnel so it can be reconnected to the rest of the inland waterway system. A short walk-through fields brought us to Kiverton Water and Country Park created from the site of the abandoned Kiverton Colliery and our lunch stop.

Lunch stop was brief as the site was exposed to a cold easterly wind. Continuing on the Cuckoo Way brought us to the M1 motorway followed by muddy footpaths once again to the village of Woodall. From Woodall, road walking through the village and past Harthill Reservoir, which provides water for the Chesterfield Canal, brought us back to our start point. Thanks to Malcolm and Debs for leading this walk and to Norman for back marking. Stephen J Tomlinson.

Trying to form a huddle against the biting winds

