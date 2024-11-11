A Magical Winterland comes to Meadowhall this Christmas

Get ready for a Christmas adventure like no other as Meadowhall unveils its Magical Winterland experience, launching from Friday 22nd November.

Perfect for families and friends alike, the experience will see the centre’s Orange Car Park transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland, promising festive fun for all ages.

Visitors can embrace the Christmas spirit by donning their skates and gliding across a huge 650sqm covered ice rink, enjoy seasonal themed fairground rides, and even meet Mr Claus himself in the new immersive grotto experience.

There will also be the opportunity to browse a range of gifts, warming mulled wine, hot chocolates, and traditional tasty treats.

An Alpine-inspired bar will complete the experience, serving a variety of hot and cold alcoholic beverages alongside soft drinks, creating the perfect backdrop to relax and soak up the Christmas atmosphere.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “Christmas at Meadowhall is always a special experience for our visitors and this year’s Magical Winterland promises to be a real treat for friends and family throughout Yorkshire and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to bring this experience to life with a full calendar of festive activities underway, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to join in the fun."

The Magical Winterland announcement comes following the reveal of a spectacular Christmas circus featuring acrobats, jugglers and trapeze artists in dazzling costumes, bringing the magic of street-style theatre to Meadowhall’s The Avenue. Circus performances will take place in the mall on weekends from 7th November until Christmas Eve.

Magical Winterland opens weekdays from 3pm to 9pm and from 10am to 9pm at weekends and during the holidays.

Entry is free, with selected attractions available for online booking.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/christmas-winterland