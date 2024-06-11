5K raised running a 5K mud run with friends and family just weeks after treatment for Breast Cancer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Goodwin and a group of family and friends ran the pretty mudder in Sheffield on Saturday 8th June 2024. They raised 5k receiving the award for most raised as a team. A very proud moment after a very traumatic and tough year.

As many of you know, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year. I chose to share my story to raise awareness about how vital it is for everyone to check their breasts/chests regularly.

Mammograms can save lives, so absolutely go get your screening done, but around 3/4 of women under the age of 50 find their breast cancer on their own. I felt my lump, it turned out to be cancer, it was visible on my MRI but couldn't be seen when they did a mammogram. About half of all women have dense breasts, I was told that I do a few years ago, and this in itself is a risk factor for breast cancer.

Having dense breasts makes it very difficult for mammograms to see anything, which means they're not always useful for the women who need them the most. Hence it's so incredibly important for women & men to get to know their own breasts/chests, feel for lumps every month & go straight to your GP if you are worried.

Team Photo of the Goodwin Gals

I'd like to raise as much money as I can for more research, early detection & treatment for breast cancer so myself, my daughters & my amazing friends took part in the 5k Pretty Mudder event in Sheffield on Saturday 8th June.

I've had my surgery, radiotherapy treatment and at this point I've been told I'm cancer-free. So I want to say a huge thank you to all the NHS staff at the Jasmine Centre at DRI & Weston Park Hospital for all that they've done for me in the past few months.

I continue with drug treatment & regular monitoring for the next 5 years, at which point I hope to get the all clear. NHS you are amazing & thank you also to my fabulous family & friends for all their emotional support.