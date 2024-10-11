Slim Chickens and Coca Cola launches limited-time offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slim Chickens and Coca Cola are excited to announce an exclusive new promotion that lets chicken lovers enjoy a delicious FREE 6 Wing Meal with the purchase of any bottomless Coca-Cola soft drink! This limited-time offer is designed to treat both new and returning Slim Chickens customers to a taste of our famous, freshly cooked, crispy wings.

This special promotion will see 15,000 free 6 Wing Meals up for grabs. Starting Monday, 14th October, customers can visit the online link noted below, enter their details, and register for their voucher. Vouchers will be distributed to registered customers on Sunday, 3rd November, and can be redeemed in Slim Chickens restaurants between Monday, 4th November and Friday, 15th November.

How to Claim Your FREE 6 Wing Meal

1. Register: Customers can sign up at https://boparan.atreemosurvey.com/Home/Index?id=A9cf3nsgWi6T4TVVjcdaTw==&NewSession=1

between Monday, 14th October, and Thursday, 31st October to secure their spot.

2. Receive Your Voucher: On Sunday, 3rd November, successful registrants will receive a voucher code directly to their email inbox.

3. Redeem In-Store: Visit any participating Slim Chickens location between Monday, 4th November, and Friday, 15th November. Simply purchase a bottomless Coca-Cola soft drink, present your voucher, and enjoy your free 6 Wing Meal!

This campaign, in collaboration with OnlyScrans and LADbible, aims to reach a broader audience, focusing on both existing and new customers.

Slim Chickens has built a reputation for serving up fresh, cooked-to-order, buttermilk marinated, chicken tenders, crispy wings, fourteen delicious dipping sauces, and a variety of American South inspired sides. With over 175 locations worldwide and 54 sites in the UK, Slim Chickens continues to expand, delivering quality, flavour, and a genuine taste of Southern hospitality.

Campaign Highlights

Registration Period: Monday, 14th October - Thursday, 31st October

Voucher Distribution: Sunday, 3rd November.

Redemption Period: Monday, 4th November - Friday, 15th November

Offer: FREE 6 Wing Meal with any bottomless Coca-Cola purchase (15,000 free meals available)

Registration Link: https://boparan.atreemosurvey.com/Home/Index?id=A9cf3nsgWi6T4TVVjcdaTw==&NewSession=1

Don’t miss out on this mouth-watering opportunity! Sign up now to enjoy the unbeatable taste of Slim Chickens’ crispy wings for FREE!

Slim Chickens is an American-style eatery specialising in fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes. With locations across the UK, Slim Chickens is known for its signature hand-breaded buttermilk-marinated chicken tenders, crispy chicken wings, fourteen dipping sauces, and an enticing menu that caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians. Combining authentic flavours with unparalleled hospitality, Slim Chickens promises a culinary experience like no other.