Yorkshire Wildlife Park's Hex Hotel scoops prestigious TripAdvisor award

Doncaster’s award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s Hex Wildlife Hotel has scooped a prestigious TripAdvisor 2024 Traveller’s Choice Award.

It means it is rated in the top ten per cent of all hotels only two years after opening and transforming the park into a nationwide destination.

The hotel gives guests easy access to the park with its unique collection of the world’s most rare and beautiful species just metres from its front door.

It offers a wide variety of rooms – with some having a unique view across the park.

The Hex Hotel has won a prestigious TripAdvisor award.

CEO John Minion said:” ‘I cannot express just how proud I am of this recognition from TripAdvisor.

“Everyone at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the Hex Hotel has worked incredibly hard to build its reputation.

“It is clear the effort has paid off. Visitor feedback is overwhelmingly positive and this year we will be the busiest ever.

‘We are so pleased with this amazing achievement. I would like to thank all guests for their support as well as the staff."

The hotel is part of the Yorkshire Hive, a free-admission shopping, dining, and entertainment experience with a series of boutique stores, brimming with artisan products and inspiring gift ideas.

There is also the Wilds Café-Bistro offering all day delicious food and drinks and a immersive themed experience restaurant Evolution as well as a huge indoor “dinosaur” play barn Uproar.