Yorkshire Water to install 1.3m smart water meters to improve service and reduce leakage.

Yorkshire Water is set to exchange 1.3 million existing water meters with smart meters, designed to provide service improvements, enhanced customer support and reduce leakage.

The meter exchange program is expected to begin in South Yorkshire in 2025, subject to Ofwat’s final determination, due in December 2024.

By converting to smart metering, Yorkshire Water can ensure the security of its water supply is more robust, reduce the amount of chemicals used in water treatment, and reduce carbon emissions in both the treatment and distribution water.

The smart meters will also improve leakage detection, benefit customers by providing accurate billing and enable a better understanding of water usage across the region.

Adam Smith, manager of smart networks and metering transformation at Yorkshire Water, said: “By moving to smart meters we can better understand water demand patterns and target water efficiency activity.

“Smart metering provides greater insight into customer water use and helps ensure all customers are on the best tariff available to them, enhancing the ability to provide more regular and accurate water billing.

“Since the smart meter programme launched in 2022, we have been able to save 500,000 litres of water, just by identifying leakage on customers pipes. The expansion of the project will enable us to continue making these improvements and ultimately provide customers with a better experience.”

The smart meters will predominantly be fitted in the same location as the existing meter. In general, that will be in a meter chamber in the road, footpath or customers garden. Or if the meter is internal, it will be fitted next to the first tap of the house, usually under the sink.

Netmore, a leading global network operator, has been selected as the lead partner to deliver the programme, including the installation, commissioning and maintenance of connected smart meters. Morrison Water Services will work closely with Netmore and customers to deliver the exchange.

Vadim Lyu, managing director UK at Netmore Group, said: “We are honoured to have been selected by Yorkshire Water and are committed meeting the strict requirements to deliver smart metering data that will improve their operational performance, deliver better environmental outcomes, and support regulatory compliance.”

Lee Wood, area director at Morrison Water Services, said: “I am delighted that we will be working alongside Netmore in delivering Yorkshire Water’s smart metering programme.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring Morrison Water Services’ smart metering capabilities to the region.”

This new programme will run concurrently with smart meter deployments that began in 2022 when Netmore was awarded AMI frameworks by Yorkshire Water for the delivery of LoRaWAN network services and provisioning of meters for up to 360,000 households, including new developments and Domestic Metered Optants.

To find out more about smart meters, visit Yorkshire Water's website https://www.yorkshirewater.com/bill-account/water-meters/smart-meters/.