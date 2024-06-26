Yorkshire Water investing £2.5m in Hatfield Woodhouse treatment works
The investment work includes the installation of a new storage tank that will hold storm flows from prolonged rain and extreme wet weather events, which will then be pumped to the treatment plat at Thorne at a controlled rate.
These improvements are part of Yorkshire Water’s commitment to improve environmental performance to improve river quality by reducing the number of overflows at Hatfield Woodhouse and significantly reduce the levels of Phosphorus entering the water network.
Phase one of the project to install the new rising main from the treatment works on Temple Moor to connect to the existing network in Slay Pit Lane will begin in July. Contract partners Eric Wright will complete this phase by September and keep disruption to a minimum.
The second stage of the works to install a new storm tank will take place at the Turf Moor Road treatment plant and is due for completion by February 2025. Yorkshire Water has liaised with Doncaster Council’s highways team to ensure all work is carried out safely, residents and local businesses will be informed of any traffic management or road diversions closer to the time.
Ben Gouldsborough, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: "Phosphorus is a normal part of domestic wastewater, however, too much can be harmful to the watercourse. We are working hard to reduce the amount of Phosphorus entering network and in doing so, help to improve the health and quality of our rivers."
This is part of the new £500m water industry national environment programme (WINEP), to reduce Phosphorus at 80 of YW’s wastewater treatment sites and improve water quality.
