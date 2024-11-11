Retail trade union Usdaw has launched shocking statistics from its annual survey during this year’s Respect for Shop Workers Week, which runs from 11-17 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usdaw members are raising awareness of the union’s year-round Freedom From Fear Campaign and talking to the public to promote a message of ‘respect for shop workers’.

Interim results from over 4,000 retail staff responses show that in the last twelve months:

69% have experienced verbal abuse.

Yorkshire shop workers speak out about violence, threats and abuse - Usdaw highlights the link with shop theft.

45% were threatened by a customer.

17% were assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

70% of these incidents were triggered by shoplifting and two-thirds of those were linked to addiction.

Yorkshire and Humber voices from the frontline: These are some of the comments Yorkshire and Humber shop workers shared when responding to Usdaw’s survey:

Humber: “Spat in the face by a shoplifter.” - “Verbal abuse over parking limits.” - “Shouted at checkouts, frustrated over self-scan” – “Caught shoplifter on job and they threatened to stab me.” – “Pizza thrown at me.”

North Yorkshire: “Shopping thrown at me for refusing a sale.” - “I was threatened with my life.” - “Customers calling me names, threatening to get me fired.” – “Customers blame you for things that are out of stock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire: “Homophobic abuse, police involved.” - “Threatened to smash my face in.” - I have had racial comments due to my skin colour, threats and abuse as a security guard.” – “Spat at in the face when asking someone to leave the store.”

West Yorkshire: “Punched in the face and bitten.” - “Hair pulled and kicked by a customer.” - “Attacked, had to go to hospital, threats to come back and kill me,”

York: “Customers verbally abusing colleagues in my store simply because we didn’t have their products.” - “Pushed in my face by a customer who'd been drinking.” - “shopping trolley was rammed into the back of me.”

Paddy Lillis – Usdaw General Secretary says: “Shop workers deserve far more respect than they receive and these experiences from Yorkshire and Humber retail workers make very difficult reading. It is shocking that over two-thirds of our members working in retail are suffering abuse from customers, with far too many experiencing threats and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seven in ten of these incidents were triggered by theft from shops, which is clearly the result of a 19% increase in police recorded shoplifting across Yorkshire and the Humber over the year to June. It has become increasingly common for retail stores to be targeted by organised crime gangs stealing to order in the midst of a retail crime epidemic.

“Our survey demonstrates that theft from shops is not a victimless crime, with incidents regularly being a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shop workers.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent theft and even looting can cause issues beyond the incident itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers. Our members are reporting that they are often faced with hardened career criminals in their stores and much of the abuse they suffer is from those who are stealing to sell goods on, often to fund an addiction.

“After 14 years of successive Tory governments not delivering the change we need on retail crime, we are pleased that the new Labour Government announced a Crime and Policing Bill in the King’s Speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new legislation will deliver a much-needed protection of shop workers’ law; end the indefensible £200 threshold for prosecuting shoplifters, which has effectively become an open invitation to retail criminals; along with town centre banning orders for repeat offenders. The Chancellor announced in the Budget funding to tackle the organised criminals responsible for the increase in shoplifting, and the Government has promised more uniformed officer patrols in shopping areas. It is our hope that these new measures will help give shop workers the respect they deserve.

“This week, Usdaw activists will be campaigning in their workplaces and communities calling on the shopping public to ‘respect shop workers’ and ‘keep your cool’, particularly in the run-up to Christmas when the number of incidents increases as shops get busy and customers become frustrated. This is a hugely important issue for our members, and they are saying loud and clear that enough is enough.”