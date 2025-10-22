Yorkshire Company aims to put Yorkshire on the map by driving fintech innovation

A Yorkshire-based tech firm is making waves in the UK payments industry after a new product designed to help small businesses get paid faster — and it’s hoping to put Yorkshire on the map as a centre for financial innovation.

Total Payments, founded in 2024, has grown rapidly over its first year by introducing payment technology that gives merchants instant access to their money.

One of it’s flagship products, the myPOS Ultra Card Machine, allows funds from card transactions to be transferred directly into a business’s account the moment a sale is made.

Director Nick Mehat said the company’s mission is to prove that Yorkshire can be a driving force in the country’s growing fintech sector.

He said: “We want to show that innovation doesn’t just happen in London or Manchester.” “Right here in Yorkshire, we’re building technology that helps real businesses every day — from local cafés and shops to national service providers.” The firm’s approach combines instant settlements, transparent pricing, and mobile-first tools that simplify how small businesses handle payments.

The model has already attracted hundreds of clients across Yorkshire and beyond, with demand continuing to grow. As part of its next phase, Total Payments plans to expand its product range and create new jobs in the region, aiming to make Birstall a hub for accessible financial technology.

“Yorkshire has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit,” Nick added. “Our goal is to build on that — to develop smart, homegrown tech that keeps money moving and helps local firms compete nationally.”

Industry observers say Total Payments’ success highlights a shift in the UK’s fintech landscape, with more regional innovators stepping up to challenge big-city providers.