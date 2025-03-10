Yorkshire Children’s Charity calls on Doncaster businesses to support Easter appeal.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity has launched its 2025 Easter Egg Appeal.

The charity aims to provide Easter eggs to primary schools across Yorkshire with pupil premium rates of 50 per cent or above.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, comments: “While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year.

“An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach.”

In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal last year, an Easter egg is “something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless”.

The organisation, which supports disadvantaged children and young people in Yorkshire living with the hardships of sickness, disability, or financial circumstances, is hoping to top their record of 10,713 Easter eggs delivered last year.

After an overwhelming response from primary schools in Doncaster, the charity is calling on local companies to get involved via collecting small donations of eggs to be donated to one of the charity’s partner primary schools.

The charity is hoping to collect almost 5,000 Easter eggs in South Yorkshire.

Individuals wanting to support the appeal can donate by clicking here.

For more details on how to get involved, please email: [email protected]