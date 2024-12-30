YMCA Doncaster seeks new Chair

Children from YMCA art sessions

YMCA Doncaster is looking for its next voluntary Chair of Governors, and is keen to hear from local people with experience of trusteeship who are ready for a new role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As YMCA Doncaster prepares to extend its work with children and young people, the new Chair will be responsible for leading the Board of Governors and ensuring a keen focus on risk and compliance.

YMCA has been active in Doncaster for almost 170 years, with its current focus being on providing supported accommodation for young people along with a menu of community activities and arts sessions for local children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is the case with many charities, YMCA faces pressures from increasing costs, competition for funding and a growing need for its services. Chief Executive Louise Roffey told us "Charity leadership is a joint effort between staff and volunteers, with a wide range of skills needed to continue the work. It can be immensely rewarding, and we have a talented and committed group of trustees ready to support our new Chair in growing the organisation."

The role of Chair is a key one which includes chairing board meetings, monitoring the organisation's progress and keeping decisions in line with charitable objectives. Support is available from existing trustees, and from a network of similar Chairs across the YMCA federation in England and beyond.

Interested people should see the webpage at ymcadoncaster.org.uk/chair-of-trustees or contact [email protected] for further information.