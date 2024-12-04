Work underway to prepare for manufacture of ultra-low emissions aircraft Airlander in Doncaster

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) - a UK-based leader in sustainable aircraft technology - has begun survey and preparatory work for the Airlander 10 production site in South Yorkshire.

This follows work in partnership with the City of Doncaster Council to prepare for the release of the first instalment of a £7m loan from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Airlander 10, HAV’s first aircraft to market, will be capable of delivering 100-seat passenger mobility, or a ten-tonne payload of freight transportation, or a combination of the two.

The company’s 50-hectare site at Carcroft Common, Doncaster, which was announced in partnership with City of Doncaster Council (CDC) earlier this year, is planned to house flagship facilities for Airlander 10’s production, testing and certification operations, and have the capacity to produce up to 24 aircraft per year.

A render of the future site with aircraft on it.

It is also expected to establish new supply chains within the South Yorkshire Investment Zone and open up more than 1,200 new, highly-skilled green jobs in the region.

Nick Allman, COO of Hybrid Air Vehicles, said: “We welcome the release of the first instalment of the £7m loan from SYMCA. Alongside the investment that we are bringing to this programme, it allows our team to progress the planning permission submission for the Airlander 10 production site at Carcroft Common, advancing several steps on our production site such as completing surveys and ground investigations, as well as engaging key design and planning suppliers.

“This is a major step in creating a pioneering facility to assemble fleets of Airlander 10 aircraft, as well as establishing a hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable aviation in Doncaster, bringing with it new opportunities, jobs and apprenticeships in South Yorkshire.”

The company has now opened an office at Cavendish Court in Doncaster to establish a presence in the city and provide a base for HAV employees while work gets underway at the Carcroft Common site.

“The support and encouragement we’ve had from the people, schools, colleges and businesses of Doncaster has been inspirational and essential” added Nick.

“We’ve aimed to give back more than we receive at each step of the way and we’re working to make sure that the aims of this project – to bring jobs and economic growth the City – are heard loud and clear by prospective investors and by the UK government.

“Opening our Cavendish Court office catalyses activity in the region by providing us with a place to build connections with the local community and welcome partners while our Carcroft Common site is being developed.”

HAV’s plans are aligned with the City of Doncaster’s Economic Strategy 2030, and with the South Yorkshire Investment Zone, which is focused on advanced manufacturing and aims to improve investment through planning, development and skills support.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, said: “It’s great news that Hybrid Air Vehicles will make Doncaster their home. Their presence in the city is an exciting first step in the next generation of air technology bringing the highly anticipated Airlander 10 to life at Carcroft Common.

“This development will bring substantial investment and create highly skilled job opportunities, further strengthening Doncaster's position as a hub for innovation and industry.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’m delighted to see Hybrid Air Vehicles moving forward with these plans, which were made possible as part of a £7m loan from SYMCA. I’m excited about the plans because their huge ambition matches my own; for South Yorkshire to be a world leader in sustainable aviation.

“We are creating a world leading centre for sustainable aviation here in South Yorkshire. I have already committed to doing what we can to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, creating a sustainable aviation hub at the centre of sustainable air travel. That is why companies like Hybrid Air Vehicles are choosing to try and build their businesses here.”