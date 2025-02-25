Work has begun to transform an area of Doncaster into an open space which could lead to a potential of £400m investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster Waterfront (East) remediation project, situated on Chappell Drive, is part of one of the largest brownfield sites in the country, with 22 acres of land which has a long history of uses, including gas works and former cattle market.

The project will remediate the site to clean up the land for future development schemes, with potential investment estimated at up to £400m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will see the council working with a developer, with the full length of the project anticipated to be three-to-five years (phase one) and then a further three years to complete.

Work has begun to transform an area of Doncaster into an open space with a potential £400m investment.

The redevelopment works will be part-funded by the UK Government, and through gainshare funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: "Doncaster Waterfront has been earmarked as a site for development and investment into Doncaster. It is a site with a huge amount of potential – especially as it is part of one of the biggest brownfield sites in an urban centre in the North of England. The development of Doncaster Waterfront will support the wider regeneration of our city centre.

“With 22 acres of land and easy access to the city centre, Doncaster Markets, rail network and establishments such as the Colleges and the Civic and Cultural Quarter, it is an incredibly important strategic site to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is another element of our current city centre redevelopment programme, continuing our work to create a modern, revamped and safer city centre right through 2025 and beyond."

Plans for the temporary open space include maintained grassland, trees and footpaths, which will improve the local area until the time may come to develop the site further in the future.

As part of the works, some of the Chappell Drive East car park will no longer be accessible from 25 February. There will still be 350 spaces available, in addition to Chappell Drive West and Church Way car parks.

To discover more of our initiatives - visit Your Life Doncaster here - Making Doncaster a Safer City - YourLifeDoncaster.