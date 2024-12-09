West Yorkshire firm Vidrate celebrates a year of remarkable growth and success

Vidrate, the world’s first zero-sugar hydration sachet with added vitamins and electrolytes and no artificial ingredients, is marking an unprecedented year of growth, as it continues to establish itself as a leader in the rapidly growing electrolytes drinks market.

Since its launch in 2019, the Keighley-based company has achieved remarkable success, transforming from a bold idea to a thriving business, with a 900% increase in retail sales in the last year, alongside over 120% growth in revenue.

The company moved into its first office space this year, a 4,000 sq. ft headquarters in Keighley, with the expansion now supporting a growing team of 13 and helping meet the needs of the brand’s customer base.

In addition to this growth, Vidrate has unveiled a sleek new branding, reflecting the company’s evolution and its commitment to always improving its products and services. The rebranding highlights the brand’s ambition to remain at the forefront of the electrolyte market, whilst continuing to deliver high-quality, sustainable hydration for its ever-growing customer base.

Nick Hird, co-founder of Vidrate, said: “Despite not coming from a business background, I knew Vidrate had the potential to be a success, but I could never have predicted the growth we’ve seen in these first few years. We quit our jobs and dedicated two years to building the company, working 12 hours a day, while living out of a van and showering at gyms, and we knew even then, that the hard work would be worth it.

“We’ve grown from an idea into a thriving brand, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of the electrolyte movement, whilst remaining committed to our values of providing sugar-free, sustainable hydration solutions for everyone.

“We have big plans and goals for the next five years, nationally and globally, and this year of growth, along with our rebranding and a recent award win, are a reflection of our commitment to staying ahead of the electrolyte market game.”

With products designed for the everyday person, from office workers who forget to drink enough water during the day, to busy parents seeking convenient hydration, Vidrate has revolutionised the hydration market with its zero-sugar hydration sachets. Alongside its original electrolytes and vitamin-packed sachets, products include Boost sachets with caffeine for an extra energy kick, Nighttime sachets to aid sleep, and kid-friendly Mini sachets to encourage healthy hydration habits from a young age.

Vidrate's mission and values have attracted high-profile investors including Dr James Morehen, performance nutritionist to sports stars and previously nutritionist to England Football, world-leading mountaineer Kenton Cool and McFly drummer Harry Judd, who became a shareholder after being a genuine customer first.

The brand is also backed by industry leaders in the drinks market including Guy Lawrence, former CEO of Mast-Jägermeister, Brockmans Gin and Global Brand Director of Bacardi; the former president of Diageo Europe, Andrew Morgan; and the chair of UK Finance Bob Wigley – bringing highly-skilled support to help the brand’s continued growth and expansion.

Sustainability remains at the brand’s core, even as it rebrands, with the packing of the 0.4g sachets contributing to reducing single-use plastic emissions by 11kg per person annually. Looking to the future, the company is working on a fully recyclable sachet for kerbside collection.

The brand’s customer-focused approach also sets it apart, with a local community that actively shapes the brand’s future. From handwritten notes included in every order, engaging with customers on Facebook live streams, to consulting its most loyal customers for feedback on the new rebranding, the team ensures customers are a key part of the journey.

Vidrate sachets come in a variety of fruity flavours and are available to purchase online, through Amazon and at selected retailers including Boots, Superdrug, and Whole Foods London, with the option to purchase a month’s free subscription for new buyers.