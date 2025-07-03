Watch: Footage shows ongoing demolition ahead of new £32m Doncaster office block

Drone footage has captured the ongoing demolition of several buildings in Doncaster city centre which are being razed to make way for a £32 million office block.

Crews have spent the last few months knocking down buildings on Trafford Way near to Doncaster railway station, with the area set to give way to a new 52,000 sq. ft office block which is set to become Doncaster’s new digital tech hub.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in January 2027.

Drone enthusiast Chris Brown took to the skies to show the changing face of the city centre.

Numerous buildings are being demolished in Doncaster city centre.

The Gateway One project is largely funded by the UK Government through the Doncaster Town Deal fund, and overseen by the Town Deal Board, a sub-group of the new city centre board.

The creation of a new, specialist digital tech hub and the businesses located there will revolve around digital technology with global AI firm Automatic Analytics among the founding businesses set to take up residence.

Earlier this year, Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This pioneering building - right in the heart of Doncaster city centre at the train station gateway – is part of our plans to regenerate and modernise key areas of the city centre.

"Our aim is to create a new digital hub which will bring exciting new opportunities for Doncaster including jobs, economic growth, increased footfall and put Doncaster at the forefront of the changing economy and technological change as we strive to become a regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Zone.

The demolition is ongoing in Doncaster city centre.

“We want Doncaster to become a front runner in digital technology and we are already fast emerging as a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI). This building will act as a magnet for leading digital and tech companies looking for opportunities to scale and grow their business to locate in Doncaster.

"The building will be a modern environment with improved public spaces and an extension to the recently regenerated railway forecourt.”

The Gateway One development has been designed to achieve net zero carbon emissions and will include an area of public open space. It will span across five floors with two commercial units on the ground floor which incorporate alfresco dining.