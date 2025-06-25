Vulcan to the Sky Trust announces new trustee appointment

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has announced the appointment of Barry Cunliffe as a trustee.

Barry, who lives in Rotherham, brings to the board a wealth of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and business transformation. As Director of Bravium Portfolio Ltd, he works with a range of clients a portfolio finance role, following a distinguished career that includes senior positions at ITM Power plc, Tinsley Bridge Group, and the Sogepar Group of Companies.

His career highlights include leading multi-million-pound restructuring projects, managing international infrastructure contracts, and delivering operational efficiencies across sectors including hydrogen energy, defence, and manufacturing.

Barry said: “I have been aware of VTST for many years through its links with the Freemen of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire and have a lifelong interest in military history. I was honoured to be asked to become a Trustee. I hope to bring my professional experience and network to the role to widen the awareness of the charity and fundraising opportunities.”

Edward Jarron, chairman of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: “Barry’s extensive background in finance, governance, and strategic development will be a valuable asset to the Trust. His passion for military heritage and commitment to community engagement align closely with our mission to preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558 and inspire future generations through STEM education.”

Barry’s appointment strengthens the board’s capacity to deliver on the Trust’s vision and continue its vital work in aviation heritage and education.

For more information about the VTST, visit www.vulcantothesky.org