Vulcan to the Sky Trust announces new trustee appointment

By Charlotte Dimond
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has announced the appointment of Barry Cunliffe as a trustee.

Barry, who lives in Rotherham, brings to the board a wealth of experience in financial leadership, strategic planning, and business transformation. As Director of Bravium Portfolio Ltd, he works with a range of clients a portfolio finance role, following a distinguished career that includes senior positions at ITM Power plc, Tinsley Bridge Group, and the Sogepar Group of Companies.

His career highlights include leading multi-million-pound restructuring projects, managing international infrastructure contracts, and delivering operational efficiencies across sectors including hydrogen energy, defence, and manufacturing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barry said: “I have been aware of VTST for many years through its links with the Freemen of The Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire and have a lifelong interest in military history. I was honoured to be asked to become a Trustee. I hope to bring my professional experience and network to the role to widen the awareness of the charity and fundraising opportunities.”

Barry Cunliffe new trustee at Vulcan to the Sky Trustplaceholder image
Barry Cunliffe new trustee at Vulcan to the Sky Trust

Edward Jarron, chairman of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: “Barry’s extensive background in finance, governance, and strategic development will be a valuable asset to the Trust. His passion for military heritage and commitment to community engagement align closely with our mission to preserve the legacy of the Avro Vulcan XH558 and inspire future generations through STEM education.”

Barry’s appointment strengthens the board’s capacity to deliver on the Trust’s vision and continue its vital work in aviation heritage and education.

For more information about the VTST, visit www.vulcantothesky.org

Related topics:Rotherham
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice