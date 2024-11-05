‘Candidates who aren’t used to online interviews often make a few key mistakes’ 👩‍💻

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virtual interviews have become the norm, offering flexibility - but also unique challenges

Many candidates unintentionally make mistakes that can hurt their chances in remote interviews

Small details, like tech setup and body language, can greatly impact an interviewer’s impression

Preparation and professionalism are crucial to standing out in a virtual setting

In the age of remote work, virtual interviews have become the norm, allowing candidates to connect with employers from anywhere in the world.

But while this format brings flexibility and convenience, it also comes with unique challenges that many candidates may overlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From technology glitches to communication missteps, there are common pitfalls that can undermine even the most qualified applicant’s chances of landing the job.

“Candidates who aren’t used to online interviews often make a few key mistakes,” says Julian Goldie, an experienced SEO professional. “The good news is, these mistakes are very preventable once you’re aware of them.”

“Virtual interviews strip away many of the traditional cues we rely on, so you should try to stand out through meticulous preparation. This means mastering your resume and practising your responses while ensuring your environment is free from distractions.

“Simple gestures like maintaining eye contact with the camera, dressing appropriately, and having a clean, uncluttered background can significantly impact an interviewer’s perception of you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As companies increasingly embrace remote and hybrid work models, Goldie sheds light on six of the most common missteps candidates make in virtual job interviews, and gives tips on how to avoid them.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Failing to test technology in advance

Showing up to a virtual interview only to have your screen freeze or your microphone not connect is the ultimate buzzkill. To keep things running smoothly, give your tech a thorough once-over before the big day. Check your internet connection, camera, microphone, and any necessary software.

“A quick test run with a friend can save you from unexpected hiccups,” suggests Julian. “Having all your tech in working order is a basic box you need to tick to have any hope of getting the job.

“After all, if you can’t get things working for the interview, how can your potential employer trust you to have everything running smoothly while you’re working?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being well-prepared signals to employers that you respect their time and are genuinely interested in the opportunity.

“As companies continue to embrace remote and hybrid work models, demonstrating your ability to confidently ace a digital interview will set you apart from the competition.”

Neglecting body language

Even though you’re not physically in the same room as your interviewer, your body language still speaks volumes. Slouching or fidgeting will send the wrong message, while a confident posture and enthusiastic gestures will convey your eagerness.

“Remember to look into the camera to mimic eye contact, nod to show you’re engaged, and smile genuinely,” Julian says. “These subtle cues help build a connection and make you appear approachable and confident—even through a screen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing unprofessional on camera

First impressions count, and your on-camera appearance is a big part of that. “Dressing appropriately - yes, even if they won’t see - shows you take the opportunity seriously,” says Julian.

Choose a tidy, uncluttered background and ensure good lighting. Avoid distractions like noisy pets and kids and don’t have a messy room behind you.

Not treating it as a real-time interview

Sometimes, the casual vibe of a virtual setting can make candidates treat the interview like a chat with a friend. But remember, it’s still a formal evaluation.

“Prepare just as you would for an in-person interview,” Julian says. “Research the company, practise your responses, and have questions ready.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poor time management

Showing up late to any interview is a sure-fire way to start on the wrong foot, and virtual interviews are no different. Being punctual demonstrates your respect for the interviewer’s time and sets a positive tone from the get-go.

Aim to join the meeting a few minutes early to handle any last-minute tech issues and to settle in comfortably.

Overlooking follow-up etiquette

After the interview, don’t let the connection fizzle out. Sending a thank-you note is a simple but thoughtful way to reinforce your interest and appreciation.

“A personal follow-up message can set you apart from other candidates,” says Julian. “Also, if you feel there was a question you didn’t answer perfectly in the interview, you can say more about it here. That shows you’re still thinking deeply about the interviewer's questions.”

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.