News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
34 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
5 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Video: TV star Paddy McGuinness makes two hour trip to try Doncaster village chippy challenge

TV star Paddy McGuinness made a two hour trip from Malton to try a Doncaster village chippy challenge.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:41 BST

The celebrity, famous for appearing alongside Pete Kaye in Phoenix Nights, as well as hosting Quesion of Sport and Take Me Out, posted a video of himself, fellow Top Gear host Chris Harris and crew outside Misterton Chippy & Bistro, which has its own claim to fame, serving up the Crazy Codbuster Fish and Chip Challenge.

Business owner Lilsa said: “We were all surprised as he didn't call before. He was hoping to do our challenge, but we need 24 hours' notice."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, Paddy opted for homemade pie, chips, gravy, curry and homemade fishcake, Chris Harris had cod, chips and curry along with the rest of the party.

Paddy getting ready for his chippyPaddy getting ready for his chippy
Paddy getting ready for his chippy
Most Popular

Lilsa added: “It wasn't till afterwards that we realised that the presenter Chris Harris from Top Gear was also in the party. They were all good sports with people realising who Paddy was and wanting selfies with him.”

Misterton Chippy and BistroMisterton Chippy and Bistro
Misterton Chippy and Bistro
Related topics:Paddy McGuinnessDoncasterChris HarrisMalton