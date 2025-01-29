Video: Mayor responds to Chancellor Rachel Reeve’s support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has responded to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announcement this morning that she we will work with City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to support plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The Mayor said: “This is a hugely welcome intervention from the Chancellor, committing to work with us on our plans to develop South Yorkshire Airport City.

"That support from the government could be vital in helping us to re-open Doncaster-Sheffield Airport, and deliver our 10-year plan to unlock the significant potential of Gateway East.

“I have been committed to re-opening DSA since day one. And the best way for us to give DSA the future it deserves is to get our plan right from the start, giving us the best chance to allow our airport to thrive, creating good jobs in the industries of the future, making best use of taxpayer's money and bringing down the carbon footprint of flying.

Mayor responds to Chancellor Rachel Reeve’s support for Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The last government didn’t lift a finger to support our airport. That it closed with 800 direct jobs lost in South Yorkshire is in no small part down to their lack of support.

"By contrast, this government has now committed to working with City of Doncaster Council and with me because we share the same ambition for growth. And can see the significant opportunity presented by the South Yorkshire Airport City Plan; a plan to reopen DSA, build hundreds of homes and create a world leading sustainable aviation hub in South Yorkshire.

“But even with the support of government, none of that is easy. In the next few weeks City of Doncaster Council will be delivering the full plan to the Mayoral Combined Authority Board. We will need to carefully review that plan while working with the government to get to a final decision by the summer.”

He concluded: “I know people and businesses want to see DSA re-open as quickly as possible. I’m grateful to Rachel Reeves and the government for now committing to work with us on the challenges and opportunities that presents, and help us towards that goal.”