Construction of a huge new retail park superstore to replace the Doncaster city centre branch of Marks and Spencer is under way.

The High Street giant is in the process of expanding its premises at the Wheatley Retail Park off Wheatley Hall Road to replace its city centre store, which is scheduled to close this summer.

M&S bosses have taken over the adjoining two retail outlets at the park, with construction now well under way to convert the building into a massive store alongside the exisiting Food Hall.

The plans to triple the size of the store were given the go-ahead by City of Doncaster Council in August.

Construction work on Doncaster's new Marks and Spencer store in under way.

It comes after the retailer announced last year that its Baxtergate and Frenchgate store in the city centre will close this summer.

Vacant neighbouring units which were formerly home to Sports Direct and Office Outlet will link to the Food Hall, offering clothing and homeware ranges.

The £7m project will see the new retail area span across 20,000 square feet.

Works are being carried out to reconfigure all three units internally, modernise their exterior and remove the entrances to the former stores.

No objections to the plans were submitted by members of the public during the consultation period.

In March last year, M&S ended months of speculation by announcing the closure of its long-standing city centre store.

Kerry Ely, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores with the right space to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

“We’re excited to be announcing a £7m investment to extend our Wheatley Hall Road Simply Food store in the Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, tripling its size to deliver a bigger foodhall and brand-new spacious and stylish 20,000 sq ft clothing and home department.

"This follows a £21m investment last year in new stores across Yorkshire.

“Once the extension is complete in summer 2025, our Baxter Gate store will close.

"We are offering our colleagues alternative roles at M&S and in the meantime, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers across Doncaster.”

The firm has had a presence in the city centre for more than five decades, with the store built on the site of the former Doncaster Guildhall, which was demolished in 1959.