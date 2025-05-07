Vehicle salvage firm opens its biggest ever warehouse in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A vehicle salvaging firm has opened its biggest ever warehouse in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copart UK, a global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling, has announced that its North of England Super Centre is now fully operational following its recent expansion works.

The huge 130-acre site at Sandtoft is now the firm’s largest Super Centre in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copart says that by continually enhancing its network of Super Centres - which also includes Bristol and Sandwich in Kent) - it can provide increased vehicle storage capacity, expand EV handling capabilities and extend the reach of catastrophe response services.

Copart UK has chosen Doncaster for its biggest ever site.

The company currently operates from 33 sites across the UK and Ireland, with several expansions pending and three further brand-new Operation Centres under development.

Jane Pocock, CEO of Copart UK and Ireland, said: “As the car parc continues to grow alongside an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, the needs of our customers remain paramount, and we’re fully committed to future- proofing our services accordingly.

“With the full 130 acres now operational at our Sandtoft Super Centre, we can increase vehicle storage capacity for our customers in the north of England, provide dedicated handling zones for specialist vehicles and offer extensive contingency land following extreme weather events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copart UK was established in 2007 and handles over 500,000 vehicles each year through online auctions for a variety of customers.

These include finance companies, banks, dealers, fleets, rental car companies and the insurance industry, as well as motor traders.

Members can choose salvage and non-salvage vehicles including agricultural and plant, HGVs, commercial vehicles, motorcycles and more.