Vehicle conversion firm signs lease on huge Doncaster warehouse
Mileway, a leading pan-European logistics real estate company, has signed the lease agreement with MIS Conversions for the 153,547 sq ft fully refurbished warehouse and office space in Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall.
MIS Conversions, one of the UK’s leading fleet conversion specialists, has agreed to a ten-year lease – marking a major milestone in its national expansion strategy.
The newly secured facility will serve as the company’s headquarters and primary manufacturing site as it scales operations following a series of major contract wins.
A spokesperson said: “Situated less than five miles from Doncaster city centre - one of Yorkshire’s key commercial hubs - the site benefits from exceptional connectivity, including direct access to the A630 Wheatley Hall Road, a primary arterial route through the region, as well as excellent national and international rail links.”
Set on 12 acres, the secure site features extensive yard space, dedicated parking, a large showroom, and an eaves height of 12 metres.
The spokesperson added: “Doncaster has long been recognised as the heart of the UK’s vehicle conversions industry, making the location an ideal base for MIS Conversions’ continued growth.
“We’re proud to support MIS Conversions as they take this next step in their growth journey.
"Doncaster offers a highly skilled local workforce and excellent infrastructure, making it an ideal location for ambitious businesses like MIS.
"This new site not only provides them with the modern, high-quality space they need today, but gives them the flexibility to scale their operations in the future. It’s another example of how Mileway is helping fast-growing businesses thrive with strategic, well-located logistics real estate,” said Andrew Jones, Mileway Managing Director UK & Ireland.
Knight Frank Sheffield & Commercial Property Partners served as joint agents on the deal.
Mileway is the largest owner of last mile logistics real estate assets in Europe with an owned portfolio of approximately 1,600 properties totalling 14m sqm across 10 countries. With a dedicated team of over 500 employees and a local presence in each of its markets, the company serves more than 9,000 customers from a wide range of industries.
