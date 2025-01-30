Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fidra Energy, a European battery energy storage system (BESS) platform headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, has secured planning consent to build and operate its flagship battery storage site at Thorpe Marsh in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1,400MW (3,100MWh) project will be the largest battery storage project in the UK, and one of the largest in Europe.

The project was approved by City of Doncaster Council on January 28 and will help strengthen the local economy by creating jobs during the construction and operation of the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will include the supply of containers of lithium-ion based battery systems by Sungrow which, once completed, is expected to have enough capacity to power up to 800,000 homes during peak hours of electricity demand.

UK’s largest battery storage project being built in Doncaster will power 800,000 homes at peak times.

The project is being developed on 55 acres of land that formed part of a former coal station site and adjacent to an existing National Grid substation in Yorkshire, UK. A final investment decision is expected in April 2025 with the first battery systems expected to be operational in early 2027.

Chris Elder, Fidra Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Thorpe Marsh is one of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the world and we are delighted to have achieved this important milestone in its development phase.

“As the largest battery energy storage site in the UK, the project will help turbocharge the UK’s ambitions of achieving a clean power system providing critical flexibility to store energy when there is excess renewable generation and release this when needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walid Mouawad, Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy Transition at EIG said: “We are thrilled to see the 1.4GW Thorpe Marsh project reach another critical development milestone. This represents a significant step in EIG’s commitment to advancing large-scale energy assets in the UK and driving the country’s shift to a more sustainable, low-carbon future.”

*Fidra Energy is a European battery and energy storage (BESS) platform, owned by EIG. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK Fidra Energy’s strategy is to develop, build and operate large battery energy storage projects in the UK and major European markets.

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $24.5 billion assets under management as of September 30, 2024.