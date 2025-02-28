Two Sheffield cancer charities announce merger to strengthen cancer support in the region

Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care are delighted to announce their merger, effective, Friday 28 February 2025.

The Sheffield-based charities, who have a combined 60 years of service, are merging all existing services to form a larger, unified charity that will have a greater and lasting impact on those facing cancer.

As well as plans to develop and grow their services, under the name of Weston Park Cancer Charity, the organisation will strengthen its ability to fund critical cancer research, improve patients’ treatment experiences and support the development of cutting-edge technology at the Weston Park Cancer Centre.

The merger will also lead to the expansion of practical support services for those affected by cancer, including the continued provision of complementary therapies, counselling, and children’s services at Cavendish Cancer Care’s Wilkinson Street site, all within its safe and supportive environment.

The charity will continue its shared mission of providing life-changing care and support for those affected by cancer across South Yorkshire, Bassetlaw and North Derbyshire.

Having worked side by side for many years, with several of the charity’s services already complementing each other, the merger will benefit from the outstanding healthcare expertise from both organisations.

The newly formed board of trustees will include representatives from both organisations, ensuring a smooth transition and continued commitment to improve the lives of everyone affected by cancer across the region.

The charity will continue to honour the legacies and missions of both organisations by providing essential support to every person across the region affected by cancer.

Emma Clarke, CEO of Weston Park Cancer Charity, will take on the role of CEO of the expanded charity.

She said: “We are delighted to share the incredible news of the merger between Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care. Both charities are hugely committed to providing the very best care and support to those facing cancer.

“We have worked with the wonderful Cavendish Cancer Care for many years and by coming together as one charity, we can maximise our impact and better support our community.

“I would also like to add that everyone receiving support will continue to do so with no interruption.”

Niall Baker, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “This merger is a powerful step forward in our commitment to funding leading cancer research, and providing dedicated support services.

“We already know that one in two people will receive a cancer diagnosis in our region, an unacceptable statistic.

“Under our new, joined-up approach we will continue our pledge to do more for our patients and their loved ones.”

David Grey, MBE, Chair of Cavendish Cancer Care, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to merge with Weston Park Cancer Charity which will allow us to continue the wonderful work our team have delivered to people affected by a cancer diagnosis in the region.

“Joining forces will enable us to work with the team at Weston Park to develop and grow our services, whilst maintaining the culture and model of care we have developed over the 30-plus years since the charity was formed by our founder, David Simons.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to every single person who has fundraised and supported our mission for the past 30 years. Every single penny raised, hour volunteered and time dedicated is felt and nothing goes unnoticed.

“Now, as we step into this new chapter, we look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues at Weston Park Cancer Charity to create an even greater impact for the people in our communities.”

The charities encourage all fundraisers, donors, and volunteers to continue their invaluable support through any upcoming fundraising activities and campaigns.

Emma Clarke added: “We urge everyone to continue their incredible efforts as we grow together as one charity. With your help, we will fund even more life-saving research, provide more support, and make an even greater difference for local people affected by cancer.”