Two popular Doncaster city centre pubs to close - one is for sale for half a million pounds

Two popular Doncaster city centre pubs are up for sale with the estate agents asking for offers in excess of £375,000 and £500,000.

The Slug & Lettuce, and Yates, both on Hall Gate, are owned and run by the Stonegate Group and are being sold on Rightmove.

The Slug & Lettuce is being marketed with offers in excess of £500,000.

The property is a three storey mid terraced Grade II Listed building which was originally constructed as two houses.

The rear has been extended into a double fronted two storey building fronting Wood Street and there is also a sheltered beer patio for approximately 40 covers and enclosed storage.

Just a couple of doors down, Yates is on the market with offers in excess of £375,000.

The property is a mid-terraced two storey public house. To the rear the main building has been extended into a variety of adjoining single and two storey buildings and there is an enclosed beer patio for 50 covers and a bar servery.

The Free Press asked the Stonegate Group about these businesses and also the future of their other Doncaster premises Flares and Reflex.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Yates and Slug & Lettuce in Doncaster are currently on the market.

"Both venues continue to trade as normal while this process takes place. With regards to Flares & Reflex, there are no changes to share at this time.”