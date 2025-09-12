Two popular Doncaster city centre pubs to close - one is for sale for half a million pounds
The Slug & Lettuce, and Yates, both on Hall Gate, are owned and run by the Stonegate Group and are being sold on Rightmove.
The Slug & Lettuce is being marketed with offers in excess of £500,000.
The property is a three storey mid terraced Grade II Listed building which was originally constructed as two houses.
The rear has been extended into a double fronted two storey building fronting Wood Street and there is also a sheltered beer patio for approximately 40 covers and enclosed storage.
Just a couple of doors down, Yates is on the market with offers in excess of £375,000.
The property is a mid-terraced two storey public house. To the rear the main building has been extended into a variety of adjoining single and two storey buildings and there is an enclosed beer patio for 50 covers and a bar servery.
The Free Press asked the Stonegate Group about these businesses and also the future of their other Doncaster premises Flares and Reflex.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Yates and Slug & Lettuce in Doncaster are currently on the market.
"Both venues continue to trade as normal while this process takes place. With regards to Flares & Reflex, there are no changes to share at this time.”