Two Doncaster restaurants are winners in the first Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards 2025

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:35 BST
Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the winners of the first ever Yorkshire & North East Curry Awards 2025.

These awards, formerly the Yorkshire Curry Awards, continue to shine a spotlight on the remarkable talents and dedication of individuals and establishments within the curry industry.

The winners were announced at a ceremony which took place on Monday, June 30, at the Bradford Hotel, Hall Ings, Bradford.

Doncaster winners were Nur Indian Restaurant which was voted Indian Restaurant Of The Year (South Yorkshire) along with being the Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant Of the Year (South Yorkshire). In the Kitchen of the Year category Cinamon in Mexborough was recognised for excellence.

Nur Indian Restaurant which was voted Indian Restaurant Of The Year (South Yorkshire) along with being the Voter’s Best Choice Restaurant Of the Year (South Yorkshire).

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the Yorkshire & North East Awards said: “These Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

