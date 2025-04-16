Two Doncaster city centre pubs given a ZERO food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

Two Doncaster city centre pubs have been given a zero food hygiene rating, meaning urgent improvement is necessary, following an inspection last month.

Ballers Sports Bar and Mambo, both on Silver Street, were given the rating after a visit on March 11.

Onn the same day the inspectors visited Dragon City takeaway at 26 Nostell Place in Bessacarr where a rating of four was given which means it has good hygiene standards.

