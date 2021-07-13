Travel money bureau reopens at Doncaster Sainsbury’s as Brits start to make summer holiday plans

Customers will once again be able to buy and sell a range of currencies from Euros and US Dollars to the further flung, and transfer money abroad with Western Union at their local Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Sainsbury’s offer zero per cent commission and competitive rates on all foreign currency, with better rates for Nectar Card customers.

Sainsbury's at Edenthorpe

The re-opening comes as travel companies have recorded a boom in holiday sales, after the UK and devolved governments announced that Britons would be able to travel to several countries without quarantining on their return.

Travel firms have described seeing the “best day” for sales in months.

If holidays are cancelled due to these unprecedented times, customers can return their travel money at the exchange rate purchased, if they retain their receipt.